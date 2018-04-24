National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The Trumbull Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration, (DEA), will provide an opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription pills on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 28, at Middlebrook School, 220 Middlebrooks Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

Pills can be dropped off, no questions asked. Liquids and needles cannot be accepted.

The goal of the campaign is to make sure that prescription pills don’t fall into the wrong hands and end up leading to addiction.

Police also offer a medication drop box in their lobby that can be used 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.