Vehicle park stickers/parking permits reminder

By Julie Miller on April 23, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Vehicle parking permits are required year-round, from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. While entrance to all Trumbull Parks is open to the public, parking within the parks requires a Vehicle Parking Permit. In accordance with the Parks and Recreation Commission regulations, Vehicle Parking Permits shall be issued to Trumbull residents at no cost. Vehicle registration will serve as proof of residency. Trumbull residents and/or taxpayers who own vehicles paying taxes to a town other than Trumbull are considered non-residents. Non-resident parking permits may be purchased for a fee of $112. Permits are stickers affixed to vehicles.

Vehicles without current parking permits are subject to a $25 violation.

Vehicle parking permits are available in the Parks and Recreation Department in the Public Works Administration Building, 366 Church Hill Road, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A current, non-expired, vehicle registration reflecting a tax Town of Trumbull (#144) is required to obtain a vehicle parking sticker.

