Trumbull Times

Baseball: 1998 title team to be honored Friday

By Trumbull Times on April 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 baseball state championship prior to its baseball game with Westhill this coming Friday at 6 p.m.

There will be a ceremony on the field with former players and coaches.

Trumbull will also retire the jersey of Jamie D’Antona, who was a member of the 1998 team.

D’Antona went on to play at Wake Forest and in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Admission to the game will be $5 with all proceeds being donated to Craig Breslow’s Strike Three Foundation which fights pediatric cancer.

Breslow, who has pitched for seven Major League teams, was the winning pitcher in the 1998 state championship game.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull to honor 1998 state championship team
  2. Baseball: Wilton High tops Trumbull in pitching duel
  3. Baseball: Trumbull flashes leather in win over Warde
  4. Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys & Girls Village holds fundraiser Next Post Vehicle park stickers/parking permits reminder
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress