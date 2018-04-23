Baseball: 1998 title team to be honored Friday

Trumbull High will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 baseball state championship prior to its baseball game with Westhill this coming Friday at 6 p.m.

There will be a ceremony on the field with former players and coaches.

Trumbull will also retire the jersey of Jamie D’Antona, who was a member of the 1998 team.

D’Antona went on to play at Wake Forest and in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Admission to the game will be $5 with all proceeds being donated to Craig Breslow’s Strike Three Foundation which fights pediatric cancer.

Breslow, who has pitched for seven Major League teams, was the winning pitcher in the 1998 state championship game.