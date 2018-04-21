Boys track: Trumbull High Eagles sweep tri-meet

The Trumbull High boys track team improved its record to 3-0 by defeating Staples, 107-43, and Ridgefield, 94-56, in the second meet of the season for coach Nick Banks’ Eagles.

“Always look forward to competing against Staples, and we have had some tough battles over the years,” Banks said. “The guys really wanted this one, and gave excellent efforts in less than ideal weather conditions.

“As has been the case all year so far, the team has really relied on our field events. The jumpers and throwers were the reason for the margin of victory, sweeping many of the events.”

The Eagles went 1-2-3 against the Wreckers in the long jump, triple jump, pole vault, 300-meter hurdles and the 100.

They also outscored Staples 22-5 in the discus, shot put and javelin.

Outstanding performance include senior captain Jack Jones, who won the long and triple jump with marks of 22-1 and 44-8, respectively.

Junior Nigel Hayes was first in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Senior Dante Depine won the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Senior captain Tyler Rubush was first in the 800 (2:01).

Trumbull will compete against Greenwich and Westhill on Monday, April 23, at Cardinal Stadium.