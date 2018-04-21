Baseball: St. Joseph suffers first loss

St. Joseph saw its seven-game win streak come to an end when Wilton High defeated the Cadets, 3-1, on Friday.

St. Joseph is 7-1, 5-1 in the FCIAC.

Wilton is 5-2, 3-2.

St. Joseph’s Owen Horne drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning.

Aaron Kirby had two hits, but Wilton’s Brendan Skewis allowed only five safeties in picking up the complete-game victory.

Cole Judelson had a two-run double in the sixth to snap the 1-all tie.

Kyle Phillips had two hits, and plated a run in the fourth.

St Joseph 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1 5 2

Wilton 0 0 0 1 0 2 X—3 6 0

Battery: (SJ) Ben Talbot (Loss, 1-1), Antonio Ferraro(6) and Aaron Kirby; (Wilton) Brendan Skewis (Win) and DiNanno