Baseball: St. Joseph suffers first loss

By Trumbull Times on April 21, 2018

St. Joseph saw its seven-game win streak come to an end when Wilton High defeated the Cadets, 3-1, on Friday.

St. Joseph is 7-1, 5-1 in the FCIAC.

Wilton is 5-2, 3-2.

St. Joseph’s Owen Horne drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning.

Aaron Kirby had two hits, but Wilton’s Brendan Skewis allowed only five safeties in picking up the complete-game victory.

Cole Judelson had a two-run double in the sixth to snap the 1-all tie.

Kyle Phillips had two hits, and plated a run in the fourth.

St Joseph 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1   5 2

Wilton      0 0 0 1 0 2 X—3   6 0

Battery:  (SJ) Ben Talbot (Loss, 1-1), Antonio Ferraro(6) and Aaron Kirby; (Wilton) Brendan Skewis (Win) and DiNanno

