Baseball: Ludlowe tops Trumbull Eagles

The Fairfield Ludlowe baseball team defeated Trumbull High, 6-1, on Friday.
Mike Randazzo pitched into the seventh inning to get the win for the Falcons (2-5, 2-3 FCIAC).
Derek Tallman had two hits, including a double.
Rob Farruggio had a two-run double in the third inning.
Vince Camera and Greg Calabrese also doubled.
Kevin Bruggeman had two hits and an RBI for Trumbull (4-4, 2-3 FCIAC).
Ludlowe 013 011 0 6 8 2
Trumbull 000 010 0 1 5 1
L- Mike Randazzo (W), Chris Benton (7) and Vince Camera
T- Ryan Gomes (L, 1-1), Ryan Vawter (3), Brandon Bottino (6), Jake Teixeira (7) and Kevin Bruggeman