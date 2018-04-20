Trumbull Times

Baseball: Ludlowe tops Trumbull Eagles

By Trumbull Times on April 20, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Fairfield Ludlowe baseball team defeated Trumbull High, 6-1, on Friday.

Mike Randazzo pitched into the seventh inning to get the win for the Falcons (2-5, 2-3 FCIAC).

Derek Tallman had two hits, including a double.

Rob Farruggio had a two-run double in the third inning.

Vince Camera and Greg Calabrese also doubled.

Kevin Bruggeman had two hits and an RBI for Trumbull (4-4, 2-3 FCIAC).

Ludlowe     013 011 0  6 8 2

Trumbull    000 010 0   1 5 1

L- Mike Randazzo (W), Chris Benton (7) and Vince Camera

T- Ryan Gomes (L, 1-1), Ryan Vawter (3), Brandon Bottino (6), Jake Teixeira (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

