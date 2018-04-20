Trumbull Times

Softball: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

St. Joseph remained unbeaten in FCIAC play with a 10-2 victory over Wilton High on Friday.

The Cadets are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Wilton is 3-5, 2-3 FCIAC.

Hannah Hutchison had three hits and two RBIs for St. Joseph.

Madison Fitzgerald had two hits and drove in three runs.

Paige Hunter had two hits.

Wilton’s Sophia Strazza hit a two-run home run and Claire Wilson had two hits.

Wilton       200 000 0 2 6 2

St Joseph 512 200 X. 10 16 2

Batteries: Claire Wilson (L) and Maya Farrell; Payton Doiron, Cat Connell (5) and Charlee Horton

