Boys volleyball: Trumbull High loses to Staples Wreckers

Trumbull High lost to the Staples High boys volleyball team, 3-0, on Friday.
Andrew Menjivar had 18 assists, five digs and three blocks for the Eagles, now 4-3.
Nick Johnson had 16 digs.
Matt Yellen had nine kills.
