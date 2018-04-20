Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Trumbull High loses to Staples Wreckers

By Trumbull Times on April 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High lost to the Staples High boys volleyball team, 3-0, on Friday.

Andrew Menjivar had 18 assists, five digs and three blocks for the Eagles, now 4-3.

Nick Johnson had 16 digs.

Matt Yellen had nine kills.

