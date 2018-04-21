Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Women hold free document shredding event

By Julie Miller on April 21, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

The event has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. The shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women.

For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Related posts:

  1. Document shredding at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center
  2. Trumbull Library’s One Book, One Town events
  3. Trumbull Historical Society and Trumbull Nature and Arts Center host historic hike
  4. Trumbull Community Women to host Children’s tent at Trumbull Arts Festival

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Softball: Trumbull wins battle of FCIAC unbeatens Next Post Girls tennis: St. Joseph defeats Bridgeport Central
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress