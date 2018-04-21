Trumbull Community Women hold free document shredding event

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

The event has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. The shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women.

For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.