Volleyball: Trumbull spikers raise funds for program

The Trumbull High volleyball program held a 4 vs 4 fundraiser at Trumbull High School on Sunday, March 11.
The winning team consisted of Andrew Menjivar, Evan Warner, Jake Carroccia and Will Defusco.
