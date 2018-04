An evening of music at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street (Route 11), in Trumbull, Saturday, April 21. Soprano Krista Adams-Santilli covers everything from opera to classical music to popular musicals in an evening of vocals.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m., following the spaghetti supper; spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert for $12, $11 for seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.

For information, call 203-954-9691.