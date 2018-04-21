Deadline to apply for scholarship is April 26

Trumbull Community Women has announced that it will award a $1,000.00 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Trumbull. The recipient will be chosen based on their dedication, the exceptional time and effort expended in volunteering activities, and the subject content of an essay not to exceed 500 words.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be graduating from high school in June 2018 or have graduated at the end of the fall academic grading period. They must be a resident of the town of Trumbull at the time of application. They must also plan to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate in a college, university or vocational-technical- trade school in the fall of 2018. The application is now available online at the TCW website trumbullcommunitywomen.wordpress.com.

All applications must be submitted online by Thursday, April 26.