Harrison Jarit celebrates Bar Mitzvah

Harrison Jarit, son of Paddy and Rebecca Jarit, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah at Congregation B’nai Torah, Trumbull, on April 28.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Harrison Jarit, son of Paddy and Rebecca Jarit, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah at Congregation B’nai Torah, Trumbull, on April 28.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484