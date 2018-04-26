Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

The Trumbull Library sponsors the 40th annual Literary Competition — Grades 3-12 and adult; poetry, fiction and non-fiction, creative writing. Deadline June 1. Awards given at Trumbull Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the main library. Rules and applications at: trumbullct-library.org.

Digital Downloading — Free, with Overdrive and Zinio. Friday, April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads and livestreams: eBooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, May 2, noon-1 p.m. May’s title is On the Move, by Oliver Sacks. Sacks writes about the passions driving his life—from motorcycles and weight lifting to neurology and poetry … in this story of a brilliant physician and writer who has illuminated the ways that the brain makes us human. Bring your lunch. Contact library to join.

Upcoming — Long Hill Garden Club plant sale. Saturday, May 5, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Outside the main library front doors.

Children’s

Pajama Storytime — Ages 3-5. Monday, April 30, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Intermediate Knitting for Kids — Six-week series., grades 4 and up. Wednesday, May 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who already know the basics. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Drop in, and check it out.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Monday, April 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m; Wednesday, May 2, 2:30-4:30 p.m; Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth-8 years. Saturday, April 28, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, April 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Crochet Workshop: The Basics — Four-session series starts up Again for adults. Monday, April 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This workshop teaches beginner level crocheting, and end with a hat or scarf. Bring a crochet hook and yarn. Details online. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, May 1, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving… Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, May 2, 10:30-11am. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

The Russian Revolution — Four-part series. Part 3: The Communist Party of Bolshevik Russia. Wednesday, May 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Led by historian Mark Albertson. (Parts 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., held at Fairchild Nichols Branch, 1718 Huntington Tpke. Details online. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

