Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County May 17

On May 17, Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County will host its annual benefit, Toast to Success! at the Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy., Fairfield, in support of its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. Toast to Success! raises awareness of the challenges facing low-income women and the role that professional attire and a network of support can play in building confidence and helping women overcome obstacles to employment. Fashion, community and corporate sectors are coming together to support the unique work of Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County.

“The right outfit, the one that makes a woman feel great, can be the edge that helps her ace a job interview, nail an important presentation, or get an advantage over a less-polished competitor,” said Sarah Lewis, program manager of Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. “But we’re about so much more than a suit. Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County offers valuable employment retention programs that address the barriers many women face when they enter the workforce. It’s not just about landing the job. It’s about building a career.”

The event will feature Teresa Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, receiving the first Denise “Denny” Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award, as well as a fashion show featuring La Moda Fashions. La Moda is not only a home for the latest styles from L.A. to Manhattan but is also a place where women can discover themselves. La Moda has stores in Fairfield and Hamden.

All proceeds from Toast to Success! will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County, supporting the organization’s mission of assisting women seeking employment by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development programs.

Visit midfairfieldcounty.dressforsuccess.org for tickets and more information.