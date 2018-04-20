Commentary — Remembering James A. Butler, Jr.

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Trumbull’s former First Selectman James A. Butler,

Jr.

Mr. Butler was born August 11, 1927 and served in the United States Navy during World War

II as a Seaman First Class. He was a longtime Trumbull resident. Trumbull is where he chose to

raise his family and Trumbull is where he chose to give back to his community.

Mr. Butler was first elected as Trumbull First Selectman in 1973 and he served three additional terms, ending

in 1981. A long life can be celebrated, but it is never easy to lose a loved one so dear in the

hearts of family members.

I send my deepest condolences to the Butler family at this very

difficult time.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro