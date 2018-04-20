Trumbull Times

Commentary — Remembering James A. Butler, Jr.

By Julie Miller on April 20, 2018

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Trumbull’s former First Selectman James A. Butler,
Jr.

Mr. Butler was born August 11, 1927 and served in the United States Navy during World War
II as a Seaman First Class. He was a longtime Trumbull resident. Trumbull is where he chose to
raise his family and Trumbull is where he chose to give back to his community.

Mr. Butler was first elected as Trumbull First Selectman in 1973 and he served three additional terms, ending
in 1981. A long life can be celebrated, but it is never easy to lose a loved one so dear in the
hearts of family members.

I send my deepest condolences to the Butler family at this very
difficult time.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro

