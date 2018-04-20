Girls lacrosse: Trumbull falls to strong Greenwich squad

Trumbull and Greenwich girls lacrosse teams combined to score 31 goals in a 21-10 Greenwich win on Thursday.

Trumbull junior Nicole DeVito scored three of the game’s first five goals, as the Eagles built an early 4-1 lead.

Devito later added an assist to lead Trumbull.

Despite the early lead and strong performance in the draw circle, the Eagles were unable to keep pace with the high-powered Greenwich offense.

Scoring for the Eagles were seniors Caroline Chase (goal, two assists), Shannon Siebold (goal, two assists, Emma Butler (goal, assist) and Riley Chase (two goals).

Player of the Week Keira Grant added two goals.

Trumbull travels to Fairfield Warde on Saturday.