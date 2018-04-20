Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Trumbull falls to strong Greenwich squad

By Trumbull Times on April 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull and Greenwich girls lacrosse teams combined to score 31 goals in a 21-10 Greenwich win on Thursday.

Trumbull junior Nicole DeVito scored three of the game’s first five goals, as the Eagles built an early 4-1 lead.

Devito later added an assist to lead Trumbull.

Despite the early lead and strong performance in the draw circle, the Eagles were unable to keep pace with the high-powered Greenwich offense.

Scoring for the Eagles were seniors Caroline Chase (goal, two assists), Shannon Siebold (goal, two assists, Emma Butler (goal, assist) and Riley Chase (two goals).

Player of the Week Keira Grant added two goals.

Trumbull travels to Fairfield Warde on Saturday.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull topples Stamford
  2. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Masuk Panthers, 7-6
  3. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull rallies back to defeat St. Joseph
  4. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles defeat South Windsor

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph tops Kennedy Catholic Next Post Commentary — Remembering James A. Butler, Jr.
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress