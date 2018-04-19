Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph tops Kennedy Catholic

Trumbull Times

Kate Condron an Annie McNeil scored three goals each when the St. Joseph girls lacrosse team defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.), 12-6, on Thursday.

Abbey Ivanovich and Lilia Ivanovich each had two goals to go with two assists.

Condron had three assists and a draw control.

McNeil had an assist and two draw controls.

Maddie Dunkel and Kylie Lucifora (one draw control) also scored a goal.

Jettke Gray had nine draw controls.

Erin Owens made eight saves.

Leading the way for Kennedy Catholic were Emily Girolamo (4 goals), Jill Harrington (goal) and Molly McSpeclon (goal).

