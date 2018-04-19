Tashua Senior Men’s Club Board golf

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board Tournament on April 18 was played on a windy and damp day.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Len Szturma with an 81.

Bill Kirkpatrick was second and had an 84.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Jim Menge in first place with a 63.

Art Levitan finished in second with a 68.

Third place went to Frank Chudy with a 69.

Bob Tavella took fourth with a 70.

Roger Fabryk also had a 70 for fifth place.

Mark Ryan had a 71 for sixth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Robert Gregory in first place with a net 57.

Second place went to Felix Esposito with a 70.

Third place went to Robert Mongillo with a 63.