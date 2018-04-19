Cops looking to lock up … summer camp spots

Remember summer? The glorious care-free days that seemed to stretch forever? How about the games, canoeing and cabin-camaraderie of summer camp?

The Connecticut Police Foundation and the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association are teaming up to send 50 of the state’s most economically disadvantaged children to summer camp for a week. The children will spend a week making friends and participating in recreational and educational activities. For many this will be the first time they get out of the city where they live and spend some quality time with nature, according to Trumbull Chief Michael Lombardo, who is one of those who are heading the campaign.

The highlight of the camp, for the children and the police, is Law Enforcement Day, Lombardo said.

“The officers visit the camp, and we bring a cookout lunch, and we cook and eat with the kids,” Lombardo said. “For many of them it’s the first positive interaction they ever have with police.

After eating, the campers have a chance to sit in police vehicles and check out some of the equipment that police use.

“It’s a great way to build a relationship with the kids,” Lombardo said. “They get to see how police dogs can find people, and climb on a car or motorcycle. It’s a rare opportunity to start building a trusting relationship between kids and police.

The chiefs have a goal of sending 50 children to camp this year, at a cost of about $500 each. To help meet the goal, the group has set up a fundraising page on gofundme.com under the header Send a Kid to Camp. Those interested in helping out can also call Lombardo at (203) 261-3665.