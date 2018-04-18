Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph stays unbeaten with win at Greenwich

By Trumbull Times on April 18, 2018

St. Joseph’s baseball team won its seventh straight game with a 12-5 road win over Greenwich on Wednesday.

The Cadets are 5-0 in the FCIAC. Greenwich is 3-5, 1-3 FCIAC.

Charlie Pagliarini had two hits, including a three-run home run.

Al Paolozzi had three hits and a run scored.

Jack Mathews added a two-run double.

Greenwich’s Jackson Blanchard had two hits.

St Joseph  4 0 2 0 1 0 5—12   10 2

Greenwich  0 0 0 2 3 0 0—5   9 2

Battery: (SJ) Hadyn Gourley, Trent Price (5) Win 2-0 and Aaron Kirby; (GHS) Simon Bass (Loss), Karson (3), Thibealt (3), Zeeve (4), Mondahien (5), Roath (6), Pierce (7), Mingiore (7) and Perez

