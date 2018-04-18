Softball: St. Joseph tops Greenwich

St. Joseph’s softball team defeated Greenwich, 4-2, on Wednesday.
Kayla Giacobbe and Alllie Petronchak each had two hits and an RBI for the Cadets (6-1, 4-0 FCIAC).
Julie Gambino had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals (3-5, 2-3 FCIAC).
