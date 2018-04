Trumbull High defeated Staples, 11-0, in Westport on Wednesday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the FCIAC.

Emily Gell pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10.

Courtney Fairfield hit a three-run home run and added a double to finish with four RBIs.

Julia Huzi had three hits, including a double.

Alexa Adinolfi and Delilha Destefano each had two hits.

Gell hit two doubles and plated three runs.

Lauren Ariano and Kalissa Destefano collected their first varsity hits.