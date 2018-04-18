Girls track: St Joseph impresses in first meet

The St. Joseph girls track team had multiple qualifiers for states and FCIACs after its 90-53 win over Westhill on Wednesday.

In the 100 hurdles, Nia Christie (16.32) and Kayla Clark (17.5) qualified states. Olivia Johnson (18.2) and Emily Fedor (18.1) qualified for FCIACs.

Hailey Vechiarelli qualified for states in the 100-meter dash (13.4).

In the 300 hurdles, Emily Fedor (53.46) made FCIACs.

Marie Rodrigues, with a discus throw of 78-2, qualified for FCIACs.

Qualifying for states in the long jump were Christie (14-10.5) and Johnson (14-10).

Making states in the triple jump were Johnson (33-11) and Clark (32-10).

In the high jump, Christie (4-8) made states and Clark (4-6) FCIACs.