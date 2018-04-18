Trumbull Times

Girls track: St Joseph impresses in first meet

By Trumbull Times on April 18, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph girls track team had multiple qualifiers for states and FCIACs after its 90-53 win over Westhill on Wednesday.

In the 100 hurdles, Nia Christie (16.32) and Kayla Clark (17.5) qualified states. Olivia Johnson (18.2) and Emily Fedor (18.1) qualified for FCIACs.

Hailey Vechiarelli qualified for states in the 100-meter dash (13.4).

In the 300 hurdles, Emily Fedor (53.46) made FCIACs.

Marie Rodrigues, with a discus throw of 78-2, qualified for FCIACs.

Qualifying for states in the long jump were Christie (14-10.5) and Johnson (14-10).

Making states in the triple jump were Johnson (33-11) and Clark (32-10).

In the high jump, Christie (4-8) made states and Clark (4-6) FCIACs.

Related posts:

  1. Girls track: St. Joseph wins eight individual firsts
  2. Girls track: St. Joseph defeats Stamford High
  3. Girls track: St. Joseph breaks record at O’Grady Relays
  4. Girls track: Darien tops St. Joseph to stay unbeaten

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Trumbull hands Staples first loss of season Next Post Softball: Trumbull defeats Staples High, 11-0
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress