Baseball: Trumbull hands Staples first loss of season

Ben Fero allowed only four hits and struck out 12 batters when the Trumbull High baseball team defeated Staples High, 8-2, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Wreckers, now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the FCIAC.

“I was able to get my first-pitch fastball over the plate consistently,” said Fero, who retired the last 13 batters he faced with eight going down on strikes. “Staples is a team loaded with great players. My teammates did a good job getting me some runs.”

Ben Micinilo drove in three runs, Bryan Hance had two RBIs and Kevin Bruggeman one.

Chris Brown had two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

“Today is the type of game we’ve been looking for,” Trumbull coach Phil Pacelli said. “We were consistent for all seven innings. We received contributions up and down the batting order. Ben, well he was Ben. He got ahead, stayed ahead.”

Trumbull put a three spot on the board in the first inning.

After Staples got one run back in the second, the Eagles answered.

Staples made it 4-2 in the top of the third, before Fero went lights out on the Wreckers.

Trumbull, now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the FCIAC, scored four times in the fourth.

James D’Amico had an RBI single for Staples.

Bruggeman, who had three hits, said, “Ben did what he wanted. He got ahead and he spotted his fastball. That set up his curve, which he dropped in when he needed it.”

Staples 011 000 0 2 4 3

Trumbull 310 400 X 8 8 0

S- Jack Portman (L), Alex Cheema (2), Leo Aronson (4), Andrew Moy (5), Alexander Deutsch (6) and Matt Stone

T- Ben Fero (W 2-0) and Kevin Bruggeman