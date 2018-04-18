Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Westhill to stay unbeaten

By Trumbull Times on April 18, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High girls lacrosse team defeated Westhill, 10-5, on Tuesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Senior Riley Chase and junior Nicole DeVito each scored twice and dished out an assist to pace the offense.

Shannon Siebold (goal, two assists), Emma Butler (goal, assist), Courtney Lynch (two goals), Jess Salgado (goal) and Keira Grant (goal) all scored.

Trailing by seven Westhill possessed the ball for the first seven minutes of the second half.

Defenders Caroline SanAngelo and Kristen Pagliaro, along with linemates Shaye Manton, Meg Ahern and goalie Oliva Osterberg, held Westhill scoreless throughout the extended possession.

Over the six games, coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles have outscored opponents 95-39.

Trumbull faces Greenwich (6-1) on Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles defeat South Windsor
  2. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Masuk Panthers, 7-6
  3. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to defeat Shelton
  4. Girls lacrosse: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Lauralton Hall

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: St. Joseph finds way to defeat Warde Next Post Kids Stuff: Family Fun
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress