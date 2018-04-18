Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Westhill to stay unbeaten

The Trumbull High girls lacrosse team defeated Westhill, 10-5, on Tuesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Senior Riley Chase and junior Nicole DeVito each scored twice and dished out an assist to pace the offense.

Shannon Siebold (goal, two assists), Emma Butler (goal, assist), Courtney Lynch (two goals), Jess Salgado (goal) and Keira Grant (goal) all scored.

Trailing by seven Westhill possessed the ball for the first seven minutes of the second half.

Defenders Caroline SanAngelo and Kristen Pagliaro, along with linemates Shaye Manton, Meg Ahern and goalie Oliva Osterberg, held Westhill scoreless throughout the extended possession.

Over the six games, coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles have outscored opponents 95-39.

Trumbull faces Greenwich (6-1) on Thursday.