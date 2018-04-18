Film: Screenings and documentaries

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas through June 30. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

Huck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi, April 21, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Meet Jim, Becky Thatcher, Aunt Polly and all the residents and rapscallions of Hannibal, Missouri as they explore the majestic river that defined their lives, tested their souls, and carried their spirit into the heart of America. Tickets $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In the film composer, musician, and Beatles expert Scott Freiman looks at Sgt. Pepper from multiple angles, exploring the history behind the music. Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jane, April 24, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The widely acclaimed documentary about the extraordinary life of legendary primatologist Jane Goodall will be screened. Hosted by the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival. Tickets $15, free for student. Info: riffct.org/events

Cendrillon, April 28, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A sumptuous take on the Cinderella story comes to the Metropolitan Opera with Joyce DiDonato starring in the title role in Cendrillon. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live, Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Julius Caesar, May 3. Macbeth, May 17. Tickets $10 – $25. Info: quickcenter.com.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.