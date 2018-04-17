Obituary: Robert Sturdevant Keane, 87, of Trumbull

Robert Sturdevant Keane, age 87, of Trumbull, passed away April 12, 2018.

He was born in Bridgeport to Harold and Cornelia Keane.

He was an owner of New England Printing and Lithography and CT Color U.S.A. He helped create the central Trumbull Library and enjoyed nature, birds and time by the sea.

He is survived by his wife Mary Keane; daughter Terry Keane; his brother Harold Keane Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Ted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society, 2325 Burr St. Fairfield, CT 06824.

Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.