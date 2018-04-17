Trumbull Times

Obituary: Robert Sturdevant Keane, 87, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on April 17, 2018 in Obituaries ·

Robert Sturdevant Keane

Robert Sturdevant Keane

Robert Sturdevant Keane, age 87, of Trumbull, passed away April 12, 2018.

He was born in Bridgeport to Harold and Cornelia Keane.

He was an owner of New England Printing and Lithography and CT Color U.S.A. He helped create the central Trumbull Library and enjoyed nature, birds and time by the sea.

He is survived by his wife Mary Keane; daughter Terry Keane; his brother Harold Keane Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Ted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society, 2325 Burr St. Fairfield, CT 06824.

Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Baseball: Brien McMahon defeats Trumbull High Next Post Binge and Repeat: Don’t look away from the Baudelaires
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress