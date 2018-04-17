Baseball: Brien McMahon defeats Trumbull High

Brien McMahon defeated Trumbull High, 6-4, in an FCIAC game on Monday.

The Senators improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull is 3-3, 1-2.

Korey Morton singled and hit a two-run home run.

James Stefanowicz had a two-run double.

Jack Fitzpatrick and Cooper Grillo had two hits apiece.

Francesco Greco went the distance to get the win.

Trumbull’s Kevin Bruggeman had three hits.

Jay Chiappetta singled and doubled.

Trumbull 100 000 3 4 9 0

McMahon 000 042 X 6 12 0

T- Jay Chiappetta (L 0-2), Evan Warner (5), Justin Nyarady (6), Peter Autuori (6) and Kevin Bruggeman

M- Greco (W) and Anthony Socci