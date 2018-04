Trumbull High’s boys volleyball team lost a 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20) decision to Darien High on Monday.

Trumbull is now 4-1. Darien is 5-1.

Matt Yellen had nine kills, six digs and five aces.

Nick Johnson had 10 digs, an ace, a kill and an assist.

Maverick Grillo had five kills and seven digs.