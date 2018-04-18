Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 19-25, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, April 19-25, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation April 9 meeting
1 a.m. — Govt: Health Board April 11 meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals April 11 meeting
3:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 4 Public Hearing
3:30 a.m. — Long Hill Green and Village District Enhancement Plan Presentation
6 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox
7 a.m. — Book Discussion: A Gentleman in Moscow
8:30 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia
10 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox
11 a.m. — Book Discussion: A Gentleman in Moscow
12:30 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia
2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 16 Budget Vote
4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 17 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee April 17 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 18 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 18 Budget Vote