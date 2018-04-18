Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 19-25, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, April 19-25, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation April 9 meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Health Board April 11 meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals April 11 meeting

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 4 Public Hearing

3:30 a.m. — Long Hill Green and Village District Enhancement Plan Presentation

6 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox

7 a.m. — Book Discussion: A Gentleman in Moscow

8:30 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia

10 a.m. — The Power of the Inbox

11 a.m. — Book Discussion: A Gentleman in Moscow

12:30 p.m. — The Russian Revolution: Revolution in Russia

2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 16 Budget Vote

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 17 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee April 17 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 18 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 18 Budget Vote

