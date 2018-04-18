Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

The Trumbull Library sponsors the 40th annual Literary Competition — Grades 3-12 and adult. Poetry, Fiction and Non-Fiction, Creative Writing. Awards given at Trumbull Arts Festival Sunday, Sept. 16 at the main library. Deadline June 1. Rules and applications at: trumbullct-library.org.

Rescheduled Irish music concert with Tom O’Carroll — Tuesday, April 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Register.

Brian Q. Torff Trio concert — Sunday, April 22, 2-3:30 p.m. Brian Q. Torff’s trio has a unique and varied musical voice, combining standard jazz songs with original compositions. They have worked with George Shearing, Frank Sinatra, and Stephane Grappelli and performed at Newport Jazz, Fairfield University, and other national festivals. Details online. Register. Free.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, April 23, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Demystifying College Admissions — Teens and parents. Tuesday, April 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Trumbull’s Mary Spiegel presents valuable information on the college admissions and essay writing, as well as SAT/ACT test preparation tips to help students and their parents survive the process. Free. Register.

Children’s

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3, and families. Thursday, April 19, 5:30-6:15 p.m. April’s title is Almost Zero, by Nikki Grimes. Read the book as a family, then come to discuss with other families. Refreshments. Register: First 10 families registered get copy in Children’s.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 25, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Drop in.

Intermediate knitting for kids — Six week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who already know the basics. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Drop in, and check it out.

Homework help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, April 26, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Monday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 25, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Earth Day celebration — Ages 6-up. Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Come and decorate your own pot, plant some grass seeds and watch them grow over time. Refreshments. Register.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, April 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

The Russian Revolution — 4-part series. Part 2. Civil War in Russia: Spring 1918-1921, Tuesday, April 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Led by historian Mark Albertson. (Parts 1 and 2, 10:30 a.m. Held at Trumbull Senior Center; 3 and 4 at Fairchild branch in May.) Details online. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, April 25, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11am. In this art class, you’ll get to make projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.