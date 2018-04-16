Trumbull Times

Rails to Trails path reopened to the public

By Julie Miller on April 16, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Pequonnock Valley and Rails to Trails Path have reopened to the public.

Due to extensive damage caused by Winter storms, the trails were closed while repairs were undertaken to ensure trails were made safe for public use.

