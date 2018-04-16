Rails to Trails path reopened to the public

The Pequonnock Valley and Rails to Trails Path have reopened to the public.
Due to extensive damage caused by Winter storms, the trails were closed while repairs were undertaken to ensure trails were made safe for public use.
