The Trumbull Youth Lacrosse season officially got underway Saturday with both boys and girls teams playing at US Military Academy at West Point.

Four Trumbull teams squared off against teams from Stratford Storm Lacrosse prior to the Army/Navy men and women’s lacrosse games Saturday.

Players and parents had the chance to meet with current Army players and coaches before watching the Navy men defeat Army in a 9-8 thriller.

TYL season will run through early June.