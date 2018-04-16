School News

Frenchtown School

Our Kindness Club is spreading the word about Danny Day (vimeo.com/113308780) and ways that kindness can spread across a community. On Friday, April 27, Frenchtown students will celebrate Danny Appreciation Day. Students will dress in dress shirts, ties and/or a fedora as a way to celebrate differences.

Spring photos have been sent home. Pay for the pictures you want to keep or return any pictures you don’t want to purchase.

Monday, April 16, is now a legal day for students due to the number of snow days we have had. Dismissal will be at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. This is the link to the calendar on the Trumbull BOE website: trumbullps.org/general/calendar/monthcalendar/2018/4.html

Student Council is sponsoring Twin Day on Friday, April 20. Pick a friend and dress alike.

Wolfie’s (Frenchtown’s mascot) birthday will be celebrated on Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24. More information will be sent home from the PTA.

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21 due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends on April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through Thursday, April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.