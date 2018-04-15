Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club golf

By Trumbull Times on April 15, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Golf League began its 2018 season with the travel league playing at Whitney Farms on April 12.

In first place with a score of 126 are Art Levitan, Frank Chuddy, Jim Menge and Chas Gould.

In second place with a score of 132 are George Warner, Noel Gabrielle and Rich Stook.

In third place with a score of 132 are Dave Martini, Felix Esposito and Carl Bluestein.

The Low Net winner was Dave Martini with a 68.

The closest to the pin was Rich Freeman at 5 feet 7 inches.



