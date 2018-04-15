Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Danbury Hatters

April 15, 2018

Trumbull High’s girls lacrosse team defeated visiting Danbury, 20-8, on a cold Saturday night.

Seniors Courtney Lynch (5 goals, assist), Shannon Siebold (goal, 3 assists) led all scorers.

Delaina Bellows (goal), Abby Flynn (2 goals), Joanna Pirog (goal) and Bridget Essing  (goal) scored the first five of the Eagles’ goals.

Trumbull was able to control the tempo of the game, as Caroline SanAngelo and Nicole Devito caused five turnovers and Emma Butler had four ground balls.

Riley Chase (3 goals), Caroline Chase (2 goals, assist), Keira Grant (2 goals, assist), DeVito (goal, assist), Callan Vaughn (2 assists), Butler (goal) supplied the rest of the scoring.

Coach Jess McKinney’s 5-0 Eagles host Westhill on Tuesday night.

