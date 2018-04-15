Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on April 10 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) take first place with a seven-point advantage over Team 14 (Jim Curtin, Jim Menge, Greg Babash, John Verdeschi).

Henry Giller bowled a high scratch single game of 265 and the single game with handicap of 289.

Noel Gabrielle bowled the high three-game series of 665 and the series with handicap of 722.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.54.

Guy Favreau is at 201.13 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese and Hugh Norton remain tied for the high individual match point leader with 113 points.