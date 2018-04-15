Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

April 15, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on April 13 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) have its first place lead reduced to 11.5 points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo, Carl Bluestein).

George Chiodo bowled the high scratch single game of 257 and the high three-game series of 667.

Drew Kennedy bowled the high single game with handicap of 282.

Jim Frisino had and the three-game high series with handicap of 742.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 207.57.

George Chiodo is at 204.19 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.24.

