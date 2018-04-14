Tree-worker dies from injuries in Pinewood Trail fall

A worker from a local tree removal company died Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m. after falling from a tree that he was removing from the property of a Pinewood Trail home.

The worker, a 28-year-old old male from Bridgeport, was wearing a safety harness as he climbed the tree to a height of approximately 45 feet. He then began removing the top portion of the tree, when the tree broke off at its base. The tree, with the worker still attached, fell directly to the ground.

Other members of the work crew immediately called 911 and attempted to assist him. Trumbull police and EMS arrived shortly after and treated the victim at the scene. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials with the Occupational Safety & Health Administration responded to the scene and assisted Trumbull Police with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.