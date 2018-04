Brittany Mairano hit a grand slam home run when the St. Joseph softball team defeated Norwalk High, 8-2, in Trumbull on Friday.

Mairano’s slam came in the fifth inning and gave the Cadets a 6-2 advantage.

Charlee Horton had three hits.

Kaitlin Capobianco and Madison Fitzgerald each had two hits.

Norwalk’s Brenda Garcia had two hits and Dina DiBlasio doubled in a run.