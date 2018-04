Trumbull High’s baseball team defeated visiting Stamford High, 9-5, on Friday

The Eagles improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the FCIAC, while the Black Knights dipped to 3-3, 1-2.

Chris Briganti had three hits, an RBI, and scored two runs.

Ben Micinilio singled, doubled and scored two runs.

Four Trumbull pitchers combined on the four-hitter, with Steve Ioli getting the win.

Stamford’s Jayden Dawkins hit a two-run double.