Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk High

The St. Joseph baseball team defeated host Norwalk High, 9-4, on Friday.

The Caderts improved to 5-0, 3-0 in the FCIAC. Norwalk is 1-6, 0-3.

Trent Price picked up the win with four innings of one-run relief.

St. Joseph had 12 hits, with six going for extra bases.

Charlie Pagliarini (three RBIs) and Jake DeLeo (two RBIs) each had two doubles.

Jack Mathews and Aaron Kirby had two-base hits.

Hadyn Gourley had two hits and scored two runs.

Norwalk’s Mike Boyian (three hits) hit a home run.

Gavin Kee had three hits and Brendan Edvardsen had a double.