Women’s luncheon, Spaghetti supper-concert and more religious events

Women’s Fellowship Luncheon — On Thursday, April 19, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will hold their monthly meeting, beginning with a covered dish luncheon at noon. Program for the luncheon will feature Trisha Manfredi, speaking on Snipped — Floral Design Challenge. Reservations for the luncheon may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Cost is $7.50.

Spaghetti supper-concert series — An evening of music at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street (Route 11), in Trumbull, Saturday, April 21. Soprano Krista Adams-Santilli covers everything from opera to classical music to popular musicals in an evening of vocals. The free concert begins at 7 p.m., following the spaghetti supper; spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert for $12, $11 for seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 203-954-9691.

Alzheimer’s fund-raiser — Beatles Tribute Band benefit concert, George’s Hill, Alzheimer’s fund-raiser, The Penny Lane Band at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, on Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Contact the church office at 203-374-8822 for more information.

Spaghetti supper-concert series — The last spaghetti supper/concert series of the season on Saturday, May 19, at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., (Route 111). The spaghetti supper kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The dinner consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert. The cost is $12 and $11 for seniors, with $.50 per meatball. The May concert features Open Road, a troupe of five singer-songwriters from Connecticut who perform their original, uplifting collection of original music. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., right after the spaghetti supper. For information, call 203-954-9691.