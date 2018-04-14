Brian Q. Torff Trio performs April 22

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting a performance by the Brian Q. Torff Trio on Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

The Brian Q. Torff Trio is a band that incorporates many unique musical voices and styles. Bassist and leader Brian Torff says, “The trio is open and free-wheeling, playing original compositions, standards by Duke Ellington, and blues songs from the 60’s and 70’s.” Along with Torff, the group consists of Dave Childs, piano and keyboard, and Greg Burrows, drums. The trio were recently featured on a national CBC broadcast, “Christmas Eve with Fairfield University.”

Brian Q. Torff is a bassist, composer, author and educator. Currently he is a professor of music and music program director at Fairfield University. He is the musical director and arranger for New Duke, an eight-piece horn band that has recorded their first album of his compositions. He has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and Birdland.

Torff performs in jazz festivals throughout the United States and was the founder of the Fairfield University Summer Jazz Workshop. In 2008, Torff was named Artist of the Year by the Fairfield Arts Council in 2008 and is author of the book In Love with Voices: A Jazz Memoir.

This event is free and open to the public — made possible by The Ethel and Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust.

Registration is requested to reserve seating at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.