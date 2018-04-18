Long Hill Garden Club featured speaker on The Wonderful World of Succulents

Meg Barnes, Master Gardener, Landscape Designer and Horticulture Specialist, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, April 23. The meeting, held in the Trumbull Library Community Room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The program is The Wonderful World of Succulents.

Barnes is a talented member of the Long Hill Garden Club. She will present a program on the popular subject of succulents and will identify the plants with background information and growing conditions, as well as discuss their uses in fairy gardens, wall hangings, miniature plantings, favors and house plants.

She has been gardening since she was five-years-old with her grandmother and parents. She became a Master Gardener in 2007 and an Advanced Master Gardener in 2009.

For more information, contact Christine at 203-375-6327.