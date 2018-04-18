Trumbull Times

Long Hill Garden Club featured speaker on The Wonderful World of Succulents

By Julie Miller on April 18, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News ·

Meg Barnes, Master Gardener, Landscape Designer and Horticulture Specialist, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, April 23. The meeting, held in the Trumbull Library Community Room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The program is The Wonderful World of Succulents.

Barnes is a talented member of the Long Hill Garden Club. She will present a program on the popular subject of succulents and will identify the plants with background information and growing conditions, as well as discuss their uses in fairy gardens, wall hangings, miniature plantings, favors and house plants.

She has been gardening since she was five-years-old with her grandmother and parents. She became a Master Gardener in 2007 and an Advanced Master Gardener in 2009.

For more information, contact Christine at 203-375-6327.

Related posts:

  1. Students help monarchs take flight
  2. Long Hill Garden Club receives awards at garden show
  3. Memorial service, parade planned for Monday
  4. Free Stratford Sister Cities Chorus Oct. 22

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Trying Out: Calls for art and auditions Next Post Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress