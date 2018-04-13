Trumbull Times

Tidy Up Trumbull next week

Trumbull Community Women has announced that Tidy Up Trumbull, the annual event that gives town residents the opportunity to make a difference in beautifying parks, trails, roadsides and parking areas, will be held this year on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m-noon, followed by a party for volunteers at Twin Brooks park.

Groups that meet during the week are welcome to schedule at their convenience.

Each year, more than 100 residents of Trumbull come forward to participate, including scouts, town and civic organizations, teens needing community service hours, school groups, sports teams, church youth groups, families, and Trumbull businesses. All volunteers and groups, large or small, are welcome.

Anyone wishing to participate or have questions answered can contact Liz Thomas at 203-261-2644 or email her at [email protected]

