Girls lacrosse: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Lauralton Hall

By Trumbull Times on April 13, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s girls lacrosse team beat Lauralton Hall 15-6 on Thursday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Eagles’ defensive unit of Meg Ahern, Kristen Shaye Manton, Caroline SanAngelo and Kristen Pagliaro limited Lauralton to four shots on goal through the first 25 minutes.

Sophomore Goalie Olivia Osterberg had four first-half saves and senior Mimi Marino added four after the intermission.

Trumbull received balanced scoring with nine Eagles registering a point — Riley Chase (4 goals), Keira Grant (4 goals), Courtney Lynch (3 goal, 1 assist), Shannon Siebold, (2 goals, 2 assists), Caroline Chase (1 goal, 3 assists), Emma Butler (2 assists), Nicole DeVito (2 assists), Jess Salgado (1 goal), and Bridget Essing (1 assist).

Trumbull hopes to continue its winning ways Saturday night when the Danbury Hatters visit.

