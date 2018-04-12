Baseball: Trumbull defeats unbeaten Fairfield Prep

Trumbull High rode a four-run third inning to a 5-4 victory over previously unbeaten Fairfield Prep on Thursday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles improved to 2-2 with the win over the 5-1 Jesuits.

Jay Chiappetta had a two-run double in the third inning rally.

Kevin Bruggeman had two hits.

Ryan Gomes got the win, with Evan Warner pitching the seventh to get the save.

Prep’s Joe Mancini and Dan Fallacaro each singled and doubled.

Alexey Lisenmeyer took the loss.

Trumbull 004 010 0 5 9 1

Prep 101 110 0 4 8 0