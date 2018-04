Fire departments from around the area, mostly volunteer, are being used in a phone scam to collect funds. It appears to come from First Responder or Volunteer Fire.

The Long Hill Fire District would like to remind residents the Trumbull fire departments do not make phone calls to your homes or go door-to-door soliciting donations.

If someone attempts to solicit a donation by phone or in person at your home or business, notify the Trumbull Police Department immediately.